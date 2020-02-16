Sorteo del dia 16/02/2020  Nro. Sorteo: 2750

TRADICIONAL
03 – 24 – 27 – 33 – 38 – 39
LA SEGUNDA
00 – 05 – 15 – 19 – 20 – 33
REVANCHA
09 – 10 – 14 – 26 – 28 – 32
SIEMPRE SALE
09 – 13 – 15 – 17 – 36 – 43

Detalle de Ganadores
Aciertos Ganadores Premio
TRADICIONAL
6 Vacante $ 104.367.202
5 19 $ 67.652,37
4 1504 $ 256,39
LA SEGUNDA
6 Vacante $ 112.130.952
5 50 $ 25.707,90
4 2660 $ 144,96
REVANCHA
6 Vacante $ 111.410.208
SIEMPRE SALE
5 42 $ 164.540,34
POZO EXTRA
6 2528 $ 1977,84

Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 19/02/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $365.000.000. Trescientos sesenta y cinco millones Será el sorteo número 2751 de quini