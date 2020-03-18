EXTRACTO OFICIAL CONCURSO Nº 2758
SORTEO REALIZADO EL 15 DE MARZO DE 2020 A LAS 21:15 EN SANTA FE,
Un entrerriano, de La Paz, se quedó con un millonario pozo en La Segunda.
TRADICIONAL PRIMER SORTEO
01 02 04 11 21 28
|PREMIO
|POZO $
|GANADORES
|PREMIOS $
|1° Premio
|165.169.759,61
|VACANTE*
|2° Premio
|1.330.689,60
|108
|12.321,20
|3° Premio
|399.206,88
|4.244
|94,06
|Estímulo
|1.824.869,73
|VACANTE
*El pozo se acumula para el primer premio del concurso siguiente según artículo 23° del reglamento
TRADICIONAL LA SEGUNDA DEL QUINI
05 13 14 20 23 32
|PREMIO
|POZO $
|GANADORES
|PREMIOS $
|1° Premio
|172.933.509,17
|1
|172.933.509,17
|2° Premio
|1.330.689,60
|143
|9.305,52
|3° Premio
|399.206,88
|5.800
|68,83
|Estímulo
|1.911.133,61
|1
|1.911.133,61
REVANCHA
02 10 25 35 44 45
|PREMIO
|POZO $
|GANADORES
|PREMIOS $
|1° Premio
|34.492.362,85
|VACANTE*
|Estímulo
|371.738,83
|VACANTE
*El pozo se acumula para el primer premio del concurso siguiente según artículo 23° del reglamento
SIEMPRE SALE
04 10 19 26 35 37
|PREMIO
|POZO $
|ACIERTOS
|GANADORES
|PREMIOS $
|1° Premio
|7.151.046,77
|5
|29
|246.587,82
|Estímulo
|71.510,47
|0
|0
|0,00
|POZO EXTRA
|6
|3541
|$ 1412,03
Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 18/03/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $252.000.000 (doscientos cincuenta y dos millones) Será el sorteo número 2759 de quini 6