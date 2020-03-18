EXTRACTO OFICIAL CONCURSO Nº 2758
SORTEO REALIZADO EL 15 DE MARZO DE 2020 A LAS 21:15 EN SANTA FE,

Un entrerriano, de La Paz,  se quedó con un millonario pozo en La Segunda.

TRADICIONAL PRIMER SORTEO

01  02  04  11  21  28
PREMIO POZO $ GANADORES PREMIOS $
1° Premio 165.169.759,61 VACANTE*
2° Premio 1.330.689,60 108 12.321,20
3° Premio 399.206,88 4.244 94,06
Estímulo 1.824.869,73 VACANTE

*El pozo se acumula para el primer premio del concurso siguiente según artículo 23° del reglamento

TRADICIONAL LA SEGUNDA DEL QUINI

05  13  14 20  23  32
PREMIO POZO $ GANADORES PREMIOS $
1° Premio 172.933.509,17 1 172.933.509,17
2° Premio 1.330.689,60 143 9.305,52
3° Premio 399.206,88 5.800 68,83
Estímulo 1.911.133,61 1 1.911.133,61

REVANCHA

02  10  25  35  44  45
PREMIO POZO $ GANADORES PREMIOS $
1° Premio 34.492.362,85 VACANTE*
Estímulo 371.738,83 VACANTE

SIEMPRE SALE

04  10  19  26  35  37
PREMIO POZO $ ACIERTOS GANADORES PREMIOS $
1° Premio 7.151.046,77 5 29 246.587,82
Estímulo 71.510,47 0 0 0,00
POZO EXTRA
6 3541 $ 1412,03

Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 18/03/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $252.000.000 (doscientos cincuenta y dos millones) Será el sorteo número 2759 de quini 6