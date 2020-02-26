Último Sorteo

Sorteo del dia 26/02/2020  Nro. Sorteo: 2753

TRADICIONAL
08 – 22 – 24 – 30 – 42 – 44
LA SEGUNDA
04 – 06 – 15 – 16 – 20 – 41
REVANCHA
09 – 10 – 13 – 19 – 42 – 45
SIEMPRE SALE
05 – 10 – 16 – 20 – 23 – 33

Detalle de Ganadores
Aciertos Ganadores Premio
TRADICIONAL
6 Vacante $ 125.879.782
5 16 $ 63.123,16
4 1046 $ 289,66
LA SEGUNDA
6 Vacante $ 133.643.531
5 38 $ 26.578,17
4 1904 $ 159,13
REVANCHA
6 Vacante $ 135.353.870
SIEMPRE SALE
5 63 $ 86.204,67
POZO EXTRA
6 1860 $ 2688,17

Próximo Sorteo el día Domingo 01/03/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $450.000.000 (cuatrocientos cincuenta millones) Será el sorteo número 2754 de quini 6