Último Sorteo
Sorteo del dia 26/02/2020 Nro. Sorteo: 2753
|TRADICIONAL
|08 – 22 – 24 – 30 – 42 – 44
|LA SEGUNDA
|04 – 06 – 15 – 16 – 20 – 41
|REVANCHA
|09 – 10 – 13 – 19 – 42 – 45
|SIEMPRE SALE
|05 – 10 – 16 – 20 – 23 – 33
|
Detalle de Ganadores
|Aciertos
|Ganadores
|Premio
|TRADICIONAL
|6
|Vacante
|$ 125.879.782
|5
|16
|$ 63.123,16
|4
|1046
|$ 289,66
|LA SEGUNDA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 133.643.531
|5
|38
|$ 26.578,17
|4
|1904
|$ 159,13
|REVANCHA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 135.353.870
|SIEMPRE SALE
|5
|63
|$ 86.204,67
|POZO EXTRA
|6
|1860
|$ 2688,17
Próximo Sorteo el día Domingo 01/03/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $450.000.000 (cuatrocientos cincuenta millones) Será el sorteo número 2754 de quini 6