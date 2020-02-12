Sorteo del dia 12/02/2020 Nro. Sorteo: 2749
|TRADICIONAL
|02 – 05 – 25 – 26 – 28 – 36
|LA SEGUNDA
|05 – 12 – 20 – 25 – 29 – 36
|REVANCHA
|10 – 11 – 13 – 20 – 21 – 32
|SIEMPRE SALE
|08 – 28 – 35 – 36 – 38 – 42
|
Detalle de Ganadores
|Aciertos
|Ganadores
|Premio
|TRADICIONAL
|6
|Vacante
|$ 96.089.036
|5
|46
|$ 22.347,82
|4
|2481
|$ 124,30
|LA SEGUNDA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 103.852.786
|5
|34
|$ 30235,29
|4
|2101
|$ 146,78
|REVANCHA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 102.197.567
|SIEMPRE SALE
|6
|1
|$ 5.526.986,40
|POZO EXTRA
|6
|874
|$ 5720,82
Próximo Sorteo el día Domingo 16/02/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $350.000.000 (trescientos cincuenta millones) Será el sorteo número 2750 de quini 6