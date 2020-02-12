Sorteo del dia 12/02/2020  Nro. Sorteo: 2749

TRADICIONAL
02 – 05 – 25 – 26 – 28 – 36
LA SEGUNDA
05 – 12 – 20 – 25 – 29 – 36
REVANCHA
10 – 11 – 13 – 20 – 21 – 32
SIEMPRE SALE
08 – 28 – 35 – 36 – 38 – 42

Detalle de Ganadores
Aciertos Ganadores Premio
TRADICIONAL
6 Vacante $ 96.089.036
5 46 $ 22.347,82
4 2481 $ 124,30
LA SEGUNDA
6 Vacante $ 103.852.786
5 34 $ 30235,29
4 2101 $ 146,78
REVANCHA
6 Vacante $ 102.197.567
SIEMPRE SALE
6 1 $ 5.526.986,40
POZO EXTRA
6 874 $ 5720,82

Próximo Sorteo el día Domingo 16/02/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $350.000.000 (trescientos cincuenta millones) Será el sorteo número 2750 de quini 6