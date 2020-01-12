Último Sorteo
Sorteo del dia 12/01/2020 Nro. Sorteo: 2740
|TRADICIONAL
|00 – 11 – 27 – 31 – 36 – 40
|LA SEGUNDA
|16 – 21 – 27 – 37 – 41 – 45
|REVANCHA
|00 – 10 – 27 – 30 – 36 – 39
|SIEMPRE SALE
|01 – 10 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 42
|
Detalle de Ganadores
|Aciertos
|Ganadores
|Premio
|TRADICIONAL
|6
|Vacante
|$ 36.949.344
|5
|14
|$ 81.496,13
|4
|1038
|$ 329,75
|LA SEGUNDA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 44.713.093
|5
|16
|$ 71.309,11
|4
|947
|$ 361,44
|REVANCHA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 36.380.092
|SIEMPRE SALE
|5
|63
|$ 97.407,42
|POZO EXTRA
|6
|158
|$ 31.645,56
Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 15/01/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: 155.000.000 (ciento cincuenta y cinco millones) Será el sorteo número 2741 de quini 6