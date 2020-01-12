Último Sorteo

Sorteo del dia 12/01/2020  Nro. Sorteo: 2740

TRADICIONAL
00 – 11 – 27 – 31 – 36 – 40
LA SEGUNDA
16 – 21 – 27 – 37 – 41 – 45
REVANCHA
00 – 10 – 27 – 30 – 36 – 39
SIEMPRE SALE
01 – 10 – 15 – 23 – 32 – 42

Detalle de Ganadores
Aciertos Ganadores Premio
TRADICIONAL
6 Vacante $ 36.949.344
5 14 $ 81.496,13
4 1038 $ 329,75
LA SEGUNDA
6 Vacante $ 44.713.093
5 16 $ 71.309,11
4 947 $ 361,44
REVANCHA
6 Vacante $ 36.380.092
SIEMPRE SALE
5 63 $ 97.407,42
POZO EXTRA
6 158 $ 31.645,56

 

Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 15/01/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: 155.000.000 (ciento cincuenta y cinco millones) Será el sorteo número 2741 de quini 6