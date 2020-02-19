Sorteo del dia 19/02/2020 Nro. Sorteo: 2751
|TRADICIONAL
|05 – 20 – 25 – 28 – 34 – 42
|LA SEGUNDA
|00 – 01 – 02 – 20 – 24 – 36
|REVANCHA
|17 – 25 – 26 – 29 – 34 – 43
|SIEMPRE SALE
|01 – 07 – 11 – 15 – 27 – 34
|
Detalle de Ganadores
|Aciertos
|Ganadores
|Premio
|TRADICIONAL
|6
|Vacante
|$ 110.872.103
|5
|16
|$ 66103,19
|4
|1111
|$ 285,63
|LA SEGUNDA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 118.638.652
|5
|13
|$ 81370,08
|4
|1232
|$ 257,58
|REVANCHA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 118.650.813
|SIEMPRE SALE
|5
|56
|$ 101587,26
|POZO EXTRA
|6
|524
|$ 9541,98
Próximo Sorteo el día Domingo 23/02/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $400.000.000 (cuatrocientos millones de pesos) Será el sorteo número 2752 de quini 6