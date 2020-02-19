Sorteo del dia 19/02/2020  Nro. Sorteo: 2751

TRADICIONAL
05 – 20 – 25 – 28 – 34 – 42
LA SEGUNDA
00 – 01 – 02 – 20 – 24 – 36
REVANCHA
17 – 25 – 26 – 29 – 34 – 43
SIEMPRE SALE
01 – 07 – 11 – 15 – 27 – 34

Detalle de Ganadores
Aciertos Ganadores Premio
TRADICIONAL
6 Vacante $ 110.872.103
5 16 $ 66103,19
4 1111 $ 285,63
LA SEGUNDA
6 Vacante $ 118.638.652
5 13 $ 81370,08
4 1232 $ 257,58
REVANCHA
6 Vacante $ 118.650.813
SIEMPRE SALE
5 56 $ 101587,26
POZO EXTRA
6 524 $ 9541,98

Próximo Sorteo el día Domingo 23/02/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $400.000.000 (cuatrocientos millones de pesos) Será el sorteo número 2752 de quini 6