Sorteo del dia 05/01/2020 Nro. Sorteo: 2738
|TRADICIONAL
|08 – 17 – 19 – 22 – 39 – 41
|LA SEGUNDA
|20 – 21 – 36 – 42 – 43 – 44
|REVANCHA
|02 – 04 – 27 – 28 – 39 – 40
|SIEMPRE SALE
|02 – 05 – 10 – 15 – 17 – 42
|
Detalle de Ganadores
|Aciertos
|Ganadores
|Premio
|TRADICIONAL
|6
|Vacante
|$ 24.037.844
|5
|73
|$ 15438,57
|4
|2963
|$ 114,10
|LA SEGUNDA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 31.801.583
|5
|4
|$ 281.754
|4
|474
|$ 713,30
|REVANCHA
|6
|Vacante
|$ 22.010.876
|SIEMPRE SALE
|5
|69
|$ 87.855,00
|POZO EXTRA
|6
|1389
|$ 3599,71
Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 08/01/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $109.000.000 (ciento nueve millones de pesos) Será el sorteo número 2739 de quini 6