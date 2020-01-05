Sorteo del dia 05/01/2020  Nro. Sorteo: 2738

TRADICIONAL
08 – 17 – 19 – 22 – 39 – 41
LA SEGUNDA
20 – 21 – 36 – 42 – 43 – 44
REVANCHA
02 – 04 – 27 – 28 – 39 – 40
SIEMPRE SALE
02 – 05 – 10 – 15 – 17 – 42

Detalle de Ganadores
Aciertos Ganadores Premio
TRADICIONAL
6 Vacante $ 24.037.844
5 73 $ 15438,57
4 2963 $ 114,10
LA SEGUNDA
6 Vacante $ 31.801.583
5 4 $ 281.754
4 474 $ 713,30
REVANCHA
6 Vacante $ 22.010.876
SIEMPRE SALE
5 69 $ 87.855,00
POZO EXTRA
6 1389 $ 3599,71

Próximo Sorteo el día Miércoles 08/01/2020 a las 21:15 hs POZO ACUMULADO: $109.000.000 (ciento nueve millones de pesos) Será el sorteo número 2739 de quini 6